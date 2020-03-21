LIB organizers say they will make it up to ticket holders at future festivals

People who had already bought their tickets to the 2020 Lightning in a Bottle Festival at Buena Vista Lake are really out of luck.

Not only is the festival, scheduled for the Memorial Day weekend, cancelled, they were just told they won't be getting their tickets refunded.

"Sadly, we cannot offer refunds for the canceled event," LIB organizers said in a press release. "We are, however, working on a plan to make you whole over the next few LIB’s. This will include a system for crediting you for future years."

The festival, coming back to Kern County for a second year, was cancelled on March 13because of the coronavirus