With the reported coronavirus pandemic dominating the news these days, who and what do we believe?

President Donald Trump: “Relax. We’re doing great. It will all pass.”

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Tony Fauci: “The worst is, yes, ahead for us.”

He said if we are overreacting by taking the suggested precautions like avoiding crowded places, we are doing the right thing.

Trump, however, comes across to me as somewhat confusing.

First the president says it is no big deal. Then he declares a national emergency. Now he says we’re doing great, and it will all pass.

I have no doubt it will pass, the question on my mind is when will we see the light at the end of the tunnel?

People are in a panic mode stocking up on things like toilet paper, Wall Street continues to tank, and now there is a thing called social distancing.

Until now, I never heard of social distancing. To me this sounds like an oxymoron. How do you be social and distant at the same time?

Now the government is pushing a $1-trillion stimulus package that could reportedly send two $1,000 checks to many Americans devote $300 billion towards helping small businesses avoid mass layoffs.

Where will this money come from? Let’s face it. The $1-trillion amount represents a big part of the federal budget.

I remember Republicans criticizing then-President Barack Obama’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to address the Great Recession of 2008. Some even dubbed it the American Robbery and Rip Off Act.

It is hard to believe. Two weeks ago, I was out and about enjoying myself. I attended church and associated with my friends and family.

Now, in an abundance of caution, I have been asked to stay home as much as I can. Church services are suspended until further notice, and schools are closed.

I read Jessica Weston’s column in Wednesday’s Daily Independent. She referred to this pandemic as a real-life horror movie. She brings up some good points in her column.

Let’s all hope and pray that a real-life happy ending to this drama will come soon.

— John V. Ciani is a contributing columnist.