As Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order came down for all non-essential businesses to close their doors for an open period of time, some local restaurants are adhering to the order to close all dine-in services and converting to drive-thru, pick-up or delivery only.

Newsom’s order also mandated that all California residents “shelter in place” and only travel out for essential necessities, such as grocery shopping, gas, doctor’s visits, brief exercises,

Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant announced that it would be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery only. Call 760-446-3949 for your order, along with phone number, name and payment information. Call again when you get there.

Classic Burgers in Inyokern, 6525 W. Inyokern Road, will be open for only drive-thru and pickup. Call 760.377.4555 or place order online at myclassicburgers.com. Specials can range from family deal of four-quarter pounders, for drinks and four fries for $25 to individual deals of two corn dogs or burritos for $5.99 with small fries and medium drink.

Ephen Tacos, 221 E. Ridgecrest Blvd, has changed its hours temporarily to Monday to Saturay 3-8 pm. Ephen Tacos created a drive up PICK UP window on the south side of its building. Order via phone, prepay with credit card or Venmo (ephentaco@gmail.com). Drive up to the window, and push the buzzer.

Take out, delivery, and isolated patio seating are available only.

Lugo’s Grill, 908 N Norma St., also closed its in-dining experience, and established a curbside pickup to help with safety of customers. Call 760- 446-6960, or visit https://www.facebook.com/lugosgrillgmail to look at its menu.

Pita Fresh Mediterranean Grill, 1140 N. China Lake Blvd., also switched to free delivery and drive-thru pickup as well. People can order online at pitafresh.net or call 760-463-0981.

La Fiesta, 119 N China Lake Blvd., announced its dining room is closed now, but still offering drive-thru and pick-up. Call 760-375-5901.

Saigon Flavor, 819 N China Lake Blvd. will be open for takeouts. Call 760- 371-7500.

Tokyo House, 890 N China Lake Blvd, will be open for take-out only, with its hours set at Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday noon to 9 p.m. Call 760-384-1948 for orders.

Bahay Kubo, 1315 N. Norma Street, will offer takeout only. In addition, they ask send one person per party inside, as they will be limited to 10 people at a time.

John’s Pizza, 348 W Ridgecrest Blvd., is doing delivery and curbside pickup only. Call 760-375-4407.

Olvera’s Restaurant, 120 W Ridgecrest Blvd., is doing pick-up orders and is open Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call at 760-375-7200.

Pony Espresso, 1355 N Norma St., is still open for your drive-thru morning java pickups. Hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Casa Corona is doing deliveries and to-go orders, with margaritas delivered to boot (proper ID required). Call 760-446-5055 to place orders.

Casey’s Steaks and Barbecue, 1337 N. China Lake Blvd, remains open with regular hours, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday with for curbside pickup and delivery. Call 760-446-8000.

Schooner’s Patio, 1400 N Norma St, is open for take-out. Call 760-446-2700.

Bangkok House Restaurant 303 W Inyokern Road, is open for Togo, Delivery & Curbside pickup only. Call 760-446-0271. Bangkok House also noted it is working on our new and exciting website at the moment, and will soon be able to receive online orders in the next few days.

Pizza Factory, 1601 N. Triangle Drive is offering free delivery and drive-thru pickup. Visit ridgecrest.pizzafactory.com or call 760-446-7492.

WingStop, 750 Suite A N. China Lake Blvd., is open for its normal hours for carry-out and delivery. Call 760-371-9464 or visit https://www.wingstop.com/ for online order.

Arby’s, 830 N China Lake Blvd., is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for drive-thru.

Wienerschnitzel, 220 S China Lake Blvd. is open for drive-thru.

AlberTacos, 212 S China Lake Blvd, is open from 7am to 11 p.m. for carryout or dirve-thru.

Denny’s is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for carry-out or free delivery when ordered from an app. Call 760-375-5572, visit online at https://locations.dennys.com/ or download the Denny’s app for Android or iPhone.

China Express, 723 N China Lake Blvd, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for carry-out. Call 760-371-9868.

McDonald’s is open for drive-thru (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) or drive-thru (5 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Burger King is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for carry-out or drive-thru.

Triple T’s Tavern, 117 E. Ridgecrest Blvd., is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for carry-out. Triple T’s is now offering a ‘grab’n’go’ service, where you can call in your order at 760-371-4112. They have small family platters that serve 4-6 people for $30, and includes a pound of smoked tri-tip steak, eight bone ribs, four-piece of barbecue chicken and and choice of two sides with bread, or a $55 large family platter that feeds 6-8 people, includes two pounds of tri-tip, 12 bone ribs, a six-piece of barbecue chicken and choice of four sides with bread. All in addition to their normal menu.