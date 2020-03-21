Driver not injured. Truck was carrying 6,000 gallons

A crude oil tanker crashed and overturned in the Cuyama River early Saturday.

The driver was not injured, but oil has spilled, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and is flowing down the river towards Twitchell Reservoir.

The tanker was loaded with 6,000 gallons, the SBCFD said.

The department has three engines, a hazmat unit and an oil spill containment trailer on scene.

The crash occurred at 6:04 a.m. and was 20 miles east of Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.