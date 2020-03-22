Volunteers were hard at work cleaning beds and planting trees at the Yreka Community Garden and at the Yreka High School over the weekend as the growing season gets underway.

Amid the closings and with social distancing disrupting events across the area, natural spaces and parks offer residents uncrowded spaces and plenty of fresh air. Volunteers were hard at work cleaning beds and planting trees at the Yreka Community Garden and at the Yreka High School over the weekend as the growing season gets underway.

The Yreka Community garden opened its doors to members for a spring cleanup day and orientation on Saturday. New members toured the garden, while veteran gardeners were aided by members from the California Conservation Corp in mulching and weeding. The garden is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and boasts over 75 gardeners on its 30 plus plots. Individual plots give each gardener plenty of space, while common spaces are open to anyone and include a sensory garden, a bird garden, and a children's garden. The community garden is located on Knapp Street in Yreka around the corner from a bioswale at YHS that was the center of another spring cleaning event over the weekend.

Over the course of weekend, coordinators with California's Watershed Steward Program joined with YHS natural resource students, volunteers with the Siskiyou Gardens, Parks and Greenway Association, and others to plant 60 native trees at shrubs. Trees were staked and caged to protect them from deer damage and a birdhouse was installed. The plantings will help the area collect runoff from the parking lots and filter water entering the Yreka Creek watershed.