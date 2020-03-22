But overall cleanup from tanker could take 2 weeks

The oil spill in the Cuyama River was contained but it could be up to two weeks to complete the cleanup after several thousand gallons of crude spilled when a tanker overturned Saturday morning.

A tanker trailer rolled down and embankment and ruptured, spilling most of its 6,000 gallon load.

The oil flowed from the tank into the river and began flowing down stream.

Santa Barbara County firefighters, joined later by the California California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a private cleanup team, were able to place a boom in the river to control the spill, then build a dam to stop the river from flowing down river into the Twitchell Reservoir.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place when a tanker driven by Jesse Villasana, 32,of Wasco westbound on Highway 166 about 20 miles east of Highway 101 drifted off the road.

When Villasana turned hard to the left to get back in the road, the trailer began swaying and became disconnected from the tractor, the CHP said.

It went out of control and rolled down the hill towards the river.

Villasana was not injured.