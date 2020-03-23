Disease is likely spreading, Department of Public Health says

There are now 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kern County and the disease is probably spreading.

"It is likely community transmission is now occurring," Kern County Department of Public Health spokesman Michelle Corson said Monday morning.

Ten of the cases are in Bakersfield, and one is in the west county, the DPH said. More specific locations were not disclosed.

All of the people are recovering at home, Corson said.

Three cases in the county were reported on by Friday and two more tests were confirmed over the weekend.

In addition, one visitor from out of the county has also tested positive.

There are still 292 tests pending and 185 tests have come back negative, according to the DPH website.