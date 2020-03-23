CHP says his motorcycle collided with pickup near Kerto Road Saturday

A Taft man suffered major injuries when his motorcycle collided with a pickup on Highway 33 near Kerto Road Saturday night.

The California Highway Patrol said Dylan Orsburn, 24, was southbound on the highway when, for unknown reasons, his motorcycle crossed the double yellow lines and into the northbound lanes where it sideswiped a Dodge Ram pickup driven by William Blize, 74, of Maricopa.

The CHP said Blize was was unable to avoid the motorcycle.

Orsburn, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and suffered major injuries.

He was airlifted to Kern Medical Center.

Blize, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time, the CHP said.