Lauri Sturdivant is interested in how our friends and families gather around a table sharing meals and telling stories. In this column she shares recipes and stories from people in Siskiyou County, and restaurant reviews from her travels. Read full interviews, find recipes and reviews at TheBillPlate.com.

By Lauri Sturdivant

Pipeline Craft Taps & Kitchen serves pub food with a twist, well-priced and there are plenty of adult beverages to choose from. They are located in the former Village Book Store space on 320 N. Mount Shasta Blvd. Every visit I’ve made to the Pipeline, the place is busy and there are plenty of friends to say “hi” to. You might have to wait for a table or sit at the bar and counter on a first come first serve basis. Our servers have all seemed happy to be working at the Pipeline; friendly, knowledgeable and efficient.

At my first visit our group shared the marinated goat cheese ($10): goat cheese marinated in olive oil roasted garlic and herbs that is served with sliced baguette. The sweet garlicky oil is tasty to dip your bread into.

The perfect pear salad ($14) has pan roasted shredded brussel sprouts, organic greens, pears and bacon with candied walnuts and gorgonzola with a balsamic vinaigrette. Delicious!

The Pipeline classic burger is made with 1/3 pound of Prather Ranch beef: two pressed patties, grilled onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes house sauce and on a pub bun. ($14). The burgers are served with your choice of side salad or fries. I got a salad and my friend got fries with the G.O.A.T. burger, which is 1/3 pound of Prather Ranch beef, bacon onion jam, goat cheese and arugula served on a pub bun. The jam is sweet with the smoky bacon flavors a nice compliment to the tangy goat cheese.

On another visit we tried the Ahi appetizer ($14) served with Mediterranean white beans, pickled red onions and toasted almonds on a bed of greens with lemon thyme vinaigrette. We ate it so quickly I didn’t get to take a picture.

The Fetish Beet salad ($14) comes with organic greens, roasted yellow and red beets, fennel, oranges, candied walnuts, and panko pistachio-crusted goat cheese puck with balsamic dressing. The salad was fresh and refreshing.

The Lamb Burger with duck fat fried fries ($17) is a patty of seasoned meat, stuffed with feta and chimichurri, dressed with arugula, pickled red onions, creamy tzatziki on a telera roll. The burger had Havarti cheese on it that was not listed on the menu. The lamb was full of flavor, though there was too much bun for the size of the burger.

The cauliflower bites ($8) are rice flour-battered and fried cauliflower flowerets with your choice of Thai or Buffalo wing flavoring. We chose Thai, as was recommended by our server. The deep-fried golden bites of spicy goodness are a real treat. The heat lands in the back of the throat, right where I want it. I don’t like the heat that burns my mouth. I will definitely order this again.

The Pipeline has 25 taps for craft beers, including Mount Shasta brewed kombucha. I tried the Irish Coffee from Fall River Mills: it is a rich creamy porter. We tried the Bootleg St. Amant, a red blend and St. Amant Barbera ($6/$28) out of Lodi. These are bold red wines perfect for winter.

I look forward to seeing how the Pipeline’s menu will change with the seasons, as well as the craft beers. The vibe is industrial metal, tiled back bar, wood ceiling and tables with concrete walls and floors. The noise level can get loud with all of the hard surfaces.

Pipeline is open Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday 3 to 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday noon to 9:30 p.m. They’re closed Sundays and Mondays.

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Call (530) 918-6020 for reservation for parties of six or more.