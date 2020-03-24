All patients will be screened before entering

Testing for coronavirus at West Side Family Health Care Clinic is underway.

A triage tent has been set up at entrance to the facility an all patients are being screened before entering.

Those who need medical treatment not related to the coronavirus will be seen in the tent and then enter the clinic.

Anyone who has symptoms that could be related to the coronavirus will be isolated and tested if they meet criteria.

The City of Taft set up two military surplus tents in the clinic parking lot Tuesday as a precaution to make sure the facility has sufficient space to isolate or examine potential coronavirus patients in case there is a surge at some point, but both the city and clinic emphasized that it is strictly a precaution.

"These measures are precautionary and an opportunity for the local agencies to inventory and evaluate our response capabilities, the city and West Side Health Care District said in a news release. "Local hospitals are not at capacity and seem to have access to their needed supplies. The additional resources being brought together by the Health Care District and the City, will not be utilized at this time."

The clinic staff updated the West Side Health Care District Board last week and said they have sufficient supplies for the short term.

Clinic officials said only that coronavirus testing is being conducted and declined to discuss details, citing privacy laws. All information about coronavirus cases is being released through the Kern County Department of Public Health Services.