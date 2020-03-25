Lifelong Siskiyou County resident, and long time resident of Hornbrook, Andrew Don “Buck” Skeahan passed away on March 6, 2020 in Yreka. He was 90 years old.

Buck was one of seven children born to John and Agnes Skeahan. His father was born in Ireland and his mother in California. Buck worked as a logger for over 50 years, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He could either be found on the Klamath River on the bank somewhere or in his drift boat with one of his multitude of friends.

Buck was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Skeahan in 2007 and his son, Greg Skeahan last year. Buck was also married to Grace Baker. Buck is survived by his sons, Mike Turnbow of Woodstock, Georgia and Jim Skeahan of Medford, Oregon; a daughter, Tanya Omlor of Medford; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

I speak for the entire family when I say “Buck, Dad, Grandpa, friend, you will be loved and missed.”

No services are scheduled. Buck will be inurned at Henley-Hornbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com. Girdner’s is assisting the family.