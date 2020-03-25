Fifteen are residents. Three more cases added Tuesday

Fifteen Kern County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Kern County Department of Public Health Services.

One visitor tested positive for a total of 16 cases in the county. All of the cases that originated in the county have been reported in the past week.

Three new cases were reported on Tuesday.

All of the people are recovering at home in isolation and being monitored.

Fourteen of the coronavirus live in the greater Bakersfield area, and one lives in the valley region of the county, according to the department.

So far 578 coronavirus tests have been administered in the county with 221 testing negative and 341 tests still pending.







