Arson investigators called in

Fire destroyed pickup truck Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out about 7:30 a.m. in the south alley of the 600 block of San Emidio Street and sent a large column of black smoke over the nearby neighborhood.

Arriving firefighters found the cab and engine compartment of the Nissan Titan engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to a nearby fence and garage.

Aron investigators were dispatched to the scene.