Barlow says its important to halt spread of coronavirus

Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary C. Barlow is recommending that Kern County schools stay closed through at least May 1 in response to the coronavirus.

This extends the closure already in place by three weeks.

Barlow said the recommendation comes as she meets daily over the internet with the superintendents of the 47 Kern County School Districts.

“KCSOS’s leadership team and Kern’s 47 district superintendents are meeting daily through Zoom

video conferencing and are problem solving in real time,” said Barlow. “We are learning from one another, adjusting plans daily and will be ready for any eventuality, including school closures beyond the May 1, 2020, recommendation. We hope it does not come to that, but we will be prepared, if the Governor and/or public health officials advise that school closures should be extended as we move forward.”

Schools have been directed to continue instruction, provide meals, provide supervision as much as possible and continue to pay employees during the closure.

That will continue.

Schools closed at the end of the day on March 18 and were tentatively scheduled to resume on April 14. after spring break ends.