Turnout is larger than expect



Children in Taft and all over the Westside are eating a lot of meals, thanks to the free food programs being operated by the Taft City School District and Taft Union High School District.

The TCSD alone has given out more than 12,000 meals at six school sites in the first four days of the program.

"We definitely didn't expect this kind of turnout," TCSD Director of Nutrition Services Randy Rico said Wednesday.

The program started on Thursday, the first day of the school closure with 2,046 packages with breakfast and lunch given to children.

Friday has been the busiest day so far with 3,560 meals.

Monday and Tuesday were also busy days with 3,351 and 3,106 meals for a total of 12,093 meals in four days.

Roosevelt is the busiest school.

The TCSD also provides meals for Maricopa Unified and the Lakeview School District and so far the TCSD has provided a total of 17,293 meals in four days.

Meals are available each weekday. Meals are available outside the cafeteria at each school site from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Taft Union High School is also giving out breakfast and lunches at the same time outside the TUHS cafeteria, at the CTEC building at Ninth and San Emidio and Buena Vista High School, 900 North Tenth Street.





