Both districts follow KCSOS rcommendation

The Taft City School District and Taft Union High School are going remain closed into May in accordance with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools recommendation.

In letters to parents posted on their websites, both TCSD and TUHSD will not reopen classes until May at the earliest.

If the closure is lifted by the time the May 1 extension ends, TUHS student will not return to classes until May 5.

May 4 -- a Monday -- will be an inservice for teachers to prepare for the return of students.

The extension is in keeping with Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order issued on March 19 directing “all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operations of the federal critical infrastructure sectors."

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools issued the recommendation Wednesday and both local districts posted letters on the website advising parents of the decision.