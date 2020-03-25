Most live in Bakersfield, but one lives in valley region

Eight new coronavirus cases were reported by the Kern County Department of Public Health Services Wednesday afternoon.

This brings the total cases of COVID-19 in Kern County residents to 23 and one case in a non-resident.

The DPHS said six of the new cases live in the Bakersfield west region, one lives in the Bakersfield east region and one lives in the Valley region. Public Health is currently investigating these cases to determine potential exposure sources and any contacts the patients may have had.

The conditions of the new patients or whether they have been hospitalized or are isolating at home has not been disclosed.