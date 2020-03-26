Health Department confirms additional case in west Bakersfield

The Kern County Department of Public Health Services reported a 24th case of COVID-19 in a Kern County resident in a resident Wednesday night.

This person lives in the Bakersfield west region, where the majority of local cases have been reported.

So far, 17 cases have been reported in west Bakersfield, 5 in east Bakersfield and two in the valley region.

There is one out-of-county resident with the coronavirus, too.

None of the people with confirmed COVID-19 virus have been hospitalized, according to the KCDPHS.