All classes online



Taft College Campus

In concert with the public health guidelines issued by the federal, state, and local governments, Taft College leadership has taken steps to limit the health risks to our students, faculty, staff, and the community at large. All classes that can be moved to an online format will be offered remotely through the remainder of the semester. Nearly all of the college faculty and staff are now working remotely. The college has posted a comprehensive web page with all of the critical information updated daily. You may find it at www.taftcollege.edu



The Taft College Foundation

The Foundation is in step with the college -- all staff is now working remotely. Foundation business is being conducted via email, conference call, and web tools. We are still sending and receiving mail through deliveries that are less frequent, so we ask for your patience if mailed communications are slower than normal. Our programs continue uninterrupted.



Events for the spring

in light of the guidance from public health officials, we (like so many others) have postponed our annual Al Baldock Memorial Golf tournament scheduled for April 17. The good news is that we have a new date secured soon and we will all be hitting the links before you know it!



Supporting students and community

while we don’t know exactly what the days ahead will bring to our campus, we do know that our students, especially those who are already facing significant challenges, will likely experience increased financial and personal hardship. The Foundation is as committed as ever to supporting Taft College students as they prepare for careers, transfer to four-year universities, and pursue lifelong learning goals.



With this in mind, we are exploring ways to offer the following additional resources to our students on an as-needed basis:

•Food insecurities

•Wireless access for our students who do not have it at home.

•Travel assistance

•Lost wages