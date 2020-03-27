No major damage reported at Tenth and Kern

A fire hydrant was sheared off early Friday, sending a tower of water into the predawn sky at Tenth and Center.

It happened just after 6 a.m.

Just how the hydrant was broken off wasn't immediately known, but firefighters said there were second-hand reports that a vehicle struck it.

Water from the hydrant spilled into the entrance of the Gas War convenience store but caused no major damage.

Firefighters helped West Water District District employees turn off a valve near the hydrant to halt the flow of water.