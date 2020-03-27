One resident displaced

Fire damaged a house in Ford City Friday afternoon.

The structure in the 800 block of Pierce Street, caused major damage to the living room.

Arriving firefighters found smoke coming out of the futon of the house from windows that had broken from the heat and under the eaves.

Fearing the fire had spread into the attic, they cut a hole in the roof to ventilate it and look for extension.

Firefighters also forced entry through a front door and found a futon, table and space heater burning.

The fire was knocked down quickly, but damage was bad enough that the house was red tagged and the occupant will have to find somewhere else to stay.

The fire appears to be accidental.