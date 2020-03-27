Two more cases reporte overnight. There are additional cases in a nonresident and at Edwards Air Force Base

Kern County's coronavirus case count rose by two overnight.

Both cases are in the Bakersfield area according to the Kern County Department of Health Services.

No more details were released.

That brings the total in the county residents to 34. There is one positive test from a visitor, and a serviceman at Edwards Air Force Base has also tested positive. It is unknown if the Edwards case involves a county resident.

Most of the county's cases are concentrated in the Bakersfield area, but six cases have been reported so far in the Valley region, a large area that includes Taft, Maricopa, Wasco, Shafter Delano and McFarland.