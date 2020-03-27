Announcement made just before noon

The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced the first COVID-19 related death in a Kern County resident Friday just before noon.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kern County residents and one in a non-resident.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and are saddened by this,” says Matt Constantine, Director of Kern County Public Health Services. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be and we encourage all residents to stay at home and practice social distancing when going out for essential services.”





