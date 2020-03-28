APPLE VALLEY — The COVID-19 outbreak did not stop Ethel Voll from celebrating her 100th birthday Friday with friends and family who kept a safe distance from the Victor Valley’s newest centenarian.

Wearing a white tiara and a charming smile, Voll sat safe and warm inside the Sunrise Valley care facility in Apple Valley while she looked out a front window and waved to loved ones who stood in the front yard holding birthday banners and wearing party hats.

“Our original plan was to have a big open house party for my mother at Church of the Valley,” said Carole Voll, who organized the celebration and captured it on Facebook Live.

Carole Voll said she had to be creative once Sunrise Valley instituted a no-visitor policy after public health officials called for seniors and the medically vulnerable to limit close contact with others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After the group sang “Happy Birthday,” a caregiver helped Ethel Voll hold her birthday cake. Then she slowly and successfully blew out all 10 candles as her loved ones encouraged her outside with chants of “Ethel! Ethel! Ethel!”

At one point, Sunrise Valley Manager Gaby Martinez used a Daily Press reporter’s camera to take photos of Ethel Voll inside the home.

“Time to open your presents, mom,” Carole Voll said as a cold breeze moved past the party goers. “You got a lot of cards, too.”

Most of Ethel Voll’s presents and cards came in gift bags that included a variety of sweaters, gloves and other items for the birthday girl, who was born in Louisville, Kentucky.

“You can wear them when we get together and when we go to church,” said Carole Voll, who shared a brief history of her mother’s life with the Daily Press.

Over the last 100 years, Ethel Voll has seen the changes in technology, communication, entertainment and air travel. She still remembers sitting in Model T-Ford rumble seats and drives to the lake.

Born Ethel Mae Bickel to Herman and Anna Bickel, she and her two brothers, Herman and Eugene, lost their mother when Ethel was 2 ½ years old.

After Anna Bickel died, the children were raised in one big homestead house by their father, several aunts and uncles, and a grandmother, said Carole Voll, who added that in the last five years, her mother began talking more about how hard it was not to have a mother.

“She recalls her dear Aunt Mary taking her under her wing the best she could being a single, working woman,” Carole Voll said.

Ethel graduated from Louisville Girls High School in 1937. She met her future husband, Fred Voll, at St. Paul’s Church. He was a “tall, handsome guy,” and the oldest of nine children.

His family took up an entire pew in the church where Fred and Ethel married on Oct. 25, 1941.

“After enlisting in the Army, my dad went to war after working at Louisville Boatworks, as part of the war effort, hoping to avoid the draft and knowing they had a child on the way,” Carole Voll said. “After being wounded in Okinawa, he finally came back when my oldest brother, Richard, was 2 years old.”

The Volls faithfully took their children Carole, Larry, Richard and Fred Jr., to church every Sunday. After service, the family went home for dinner — usually fried chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans the children picked from the garden and snapped the night before.

“She helped at our church and worked for a while teaching, reading to children in grade school. She loved being a homemaker, and was always there when we got home,” Carole Voll said. “She also had a real penchant for finding four-leaf clovers and would put them in a little jar with water on the dining room table.”

Carole Voll described her mother as a shy and kind woman, who thought the best of people. She was always creative and learned to do china painting from another aunt, producing beautiful cups and saucers.

In her later years, around the age of 85, Ethel Voll taught herself to do watercolor paintings of birds, especially cardinals, which is her favorite.

Fred and Ethel Voll traveled the world. They visited their kids and grandkids throughout the U.S. with free flights since their son, Larry Voll, was a pilot for United Airlines.

After being married for nearly 58 years, Fred Voll died in 2003.

Back outside Sunrise Valley on Friday, Carole Voll said it was a blessing to watch her mom celebrate 100 years of life, “even if we were separated by a window.”

“I just hope life returns to normal so we can be together again,” she said.

Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227, or by email at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.