After being out of print for more than 20 years, “Just a Little Lynching Now and Then, True Crime Tales from 1930s Northern California” is back on shelves.

A book in the true crime genre, written by the late father of Siskiyou County Supervisor Lisa Nixon, has been republished in a new, updated edition that’s illustrated with local maps and historic photos.

Written by Alan J. McMurry in the late 1980s, Nixon worked with Living Gold Press to bring her father’s book back into print. As she says in the book’s introduction, he “paints a colorful picture of the excitement and tension of these horrific events.”

McMurry was a teenager when the three Siskiyou County crimes took place, leaving four popular and respected law enforcement officers and two civilians dead. He was able to satisfy his keen interest in the cases with frank dinner table conversations and permission to play hooky to attend the trials since his father was serving as Siskiyou County court reporter.

According to a press release about the book, it happened that one of the accused was dragged from the county jail by a group of unknown citizens and strung up from a pine tree on what is now Yreka’s Moonlit Oaks Road.

The county at the time gained a reputation as a place outside the law, while McMurry, his father and many others wrestled with the question of whether such an action was ever justified, according to the release.

“Just a Little Lynching” is available in Yreka at the Siskiyou County Museum Store and Zephyr Books and online at Amazon.com and LivingGoldPress.com.