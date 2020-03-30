Man is wanted by Bakersfield Police for shooting on March 11

A man wanted in connection with a Bakersfield murder was arrested near Valley Acres Sunday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department has been searching for Andrew Nehemiah Barraza, 24, since the March 11 shooting in downtown Bakersfield.

Sunday night, Kern County Sheriff's deputies from the Taft substation responded to a burglar alarm in the 27500 block Valley West Road.

While investigating, they contacted a man they identified as Barrazza. He was detained and BPD detectives responded and took him into custody.

He was booked into Kern County Jail and is being hold without bail on charges of first degree murder and participating in a street gang.

Barrazza is accused of gunning down another man, leving the victim dead in the street at Brundage and H streets.