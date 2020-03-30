There are now 76 total, up from 60 Monday morning

The number of coronavirus cases in Kern County increased significantly to 76 Monday afternoon.

The Kern County Department of Public Health Services reported 16 additional cases about 4 p.m, afternoon, including 14 in Kern County residents and one additional nonresident case.

Just a few hours earlier Public Health Director Matt Constantine said there were 60 total cases in the county.

The new count includes a total of 15 in the valley region of the county, an increase of four over this morning.

Updated figures from the Health Department show there have been a total 2,456 people tested for coronavirus with 1,442 negative tests so far. There are 938 tests are pending.