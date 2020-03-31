That's 24 new cases since Monday morning

Kern County's COVID-19 cases rose overnight to 84 total cases with 82 in county residents and two in nonresidents, the Kern County Department of Public Health Services reported Tuesday morning.

That is an increase of eight over Monday afternoon and 24 in the past 24 hours.

One of the new cases came from the valley region of the county, a broad area that includes Taft and the Westside.

There are now 16 cases in valley area. Western Bakersfield has 43 cases, eastern Bakersfield has 19 and there are two each in the mountain area and in the desert.

To date, 2,844 coronavirus tests have been reported with 1,781 negative tests and 979 tests sill pending.