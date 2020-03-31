No meals on April 10 and April 13 in observance of God Friday and Easter

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools and local school districts announced today that during the upcoming scheduled Spring Break holiday, meal services will be provided Monday through Thursday (April 6 – April 9).

This includes Taft Union High School and the Taft City School District.

There will be no meal services on Good Friday,April 10, and Monday, April 13.

Normal daily meal services will resume on Tuesday,April 14.

During the first full week of Kern County school closures, approximately 108,000 children were being served two daily meals — lunch and breakfast for the following day — at roughly 80 locations countywide.

“The number of children who have come to receive meals while our schools have been closed is clear evidence that we are meeting a critical need,” said Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow. “This effort truly showcases the amazing resiliency of our school personnel to provide essential services to our students despite this unprecedented situation we are all in.”

Parents are reminded of the following guidelines for meal distribution:

• Children 18 and under must be present to receive their meal.

• Meal service is “Grab N Go” style and may not be consumed on the premises.

• Families should only visit one meal location per day.

Please note many districts continue to modify their distribution efforts in order to meet the greatest needs of the community. Any changes to distribution sites/times during the Spring Break holiday will be communicated directly to families through their school district’s normal communication channels.

For a comprehensive list of Kern County school meal locations and times, visit:https://schoolmealfinder.hoonuit.com/