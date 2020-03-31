Four small fires caused no major damage

A Taft man was arrested on arson charges after four small fires broke out in Taft Sunday afternoon.

Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Center Street for a report of a subject lighting a tire on fire about 5:30 p.m.

Officers located and detained the subject who was identified as Jesse Frank Crow, 30, of Taft.

During the investigation, Beilby said, officers determined that Crow was responsible for three other similar fires within a short time frame.

The additional fires were located in the area of Sixth Street and Finley Drive, to the rear of 411 Finley Drive and in the 500 block of Woodrow Street.

At about the same time, Kern County firefighters responded to a fire call near McDonald's at Tenth and Kern. It isn't known if that fire was related to the others.

Crowe was booked into the Kern County Sheriff's central receiving facility on four felony counts of arson and is being held on $40,000 bail.

There were no reports of structure damage or injury as a result of the fires.