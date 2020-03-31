County says 98 residents and three nonresidents have tested positive

There are now more than 100 coronavirus cases in Kern County.

Updated figures released by the Kern County Department of Public Health Services Tuesday afternoon now list 98 Kern County residents and three nonresidents who have tested positive for the disease.

That is an increase of 50 in a little over 24 hours and 17 more than were reported this morning.

Nine of the new cases are in the valley region, which includes Taft. There are now 25 positive tests in that area.

The DPHS is only releasing information about the location of positive tests by four large geographic region. The valley region includes Taft, Maricopa, Shafter, Wasco, McFarland and Delano.

There have been 3,093 tests conducted on Kern County residents so far. By Tuesday afternoon, 1,791 people had tested negative and there are still 1,201 tests pending.