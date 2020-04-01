Increases by nine cases overnight

Kern County's coronavirus cases rose by nine to 110 overnight, according to the latest figures released Wednesday morning by the Kern County Department of Public Health Services.

There are now 107 positive tests for COVID-19 in Kern County Residents and three in nonresidents.

There 21 cases in the valley region, which includes Taft.

More than half (57) of the county cases are in western Bakersfield.

There is still only one death attributed to coronavirus, a Delano woman who died last week.

The DPHS is now release a breakdown of coronavirus cases by age.

By Wednesday morning, there were two cases in children 17 and under, 51 cases in people aged 18-49,

33 in people aged 50 to 64 and 21 in people 65 and older.

So far, 3,245 tests have been reported to the DPHS with 1,881 negative tests and 1,254 tests sill pending.