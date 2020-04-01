Most cases in 18-64 age group. Two reported in children

Sixteen more coronavirus cases were reported by the Kern County Department of Public Health Services Wednesday afternoon, bring the total case count to 129, including 126 county residents.

That is 26 new cases reported Wednesday and more than double the number of patients reported Monday morning.

There are now 27 positive COVID-19 tests in the valley region of the county.

West Bakersfield has 62 and there are 30 in eastern Bakersfield.

Five cases have been reported in the desert and two in the mountains.

Most of the cases, 100, involve people aged 18-64. There are two in children 17 and under and 24 in people 65 and older.