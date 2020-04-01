Pavilions, basketball courts closed too. Parks are still open

Playground equipment, basketball courts and pavilions at Veterans Park and A street Park has been closed by the City of Taft and West Side Recreation and Park District because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other areas of the parks are still open.

The Taft Police Department discussed the closure on social media.

"Effective immediately, the playground, basketball and pavilion areas at parks located in the City of Taft, will temporarily close and remain closed during the mandated quarantine period," said the post Taft Police Department Facebook page. "This saddens us; however, it is for the purpose of preventing the potential spread of the virus from those areas that are commonly touched and cannot be safely disinfected or monitored to ensure the safety of everyone using them. All parks will remain open for use with the exception of these specific areas."

Police have cordoned off the closed areas with yellow caution tape.

Rails to Trails remains open, but police cautioned people to remember to be a minimum of six feet for social distancing to reduce the spread of coronavirus.