Because people can’t get together physically, Liberty Arts Gallery will host a virtual opening reception for their latest “Forgery” exhibit Wednesday, April 1, at 5 p.m.

Art lovers can join the event from the comfort of their computer, tablet or smartphone. Sharon LoMonaco and David Gochenour will live stream a tour of the work from the ArtRoster painters in Mount Shasta via the Liberty Arts Facebook Business page at facebook/LibertyArtsYreka/.

Follow the gallery’s Facebook page for the event notification and updates. If you miss the live stream, the video will be available at www.LibertyArtsYreka.org.

This year’s Forgery Show from The ArtRoster Atelier in Mount Shasta will feature a collection of expertly executed reproductions in oil of world-renown masterworks. This year’s paintings will represent works by historically significant artists Millet, Fragonard, Gérôme, Delaroche, van der Weyden, Vermeer, Aivazovsky, Manet, Arcimboldo, Collier, de Zurbaran, Thiebaud, Saburosuke, Degas, Shishkin, del Caso, da Vinci, and Hopper, according to a Liberty Arts press release.

ArtRoster artists meet weekly at their studio in Mount Shasta to hone their skills and creative expression by drawing and painting their own individual pieces.

Under the tutelage of painter Aleksander Balos, students are instructed in techniques from the Old Masters’ atelier system of the European classical and impressionistic painting schools, as well as more contemporary methods. The forgeries ArtRoster painters bring to this show invite the audience to visit the eras of classical and modern master artists.

The paintings included in the show were completed by 13 Siskiyou County artists: Carl Adams, Tom Bussier, Karen Copsey, Cindy Corrales, Janet Crittenden, Lynda Hardy, Deanna Herrera, Ann Jensen, Teddy McGaughey, Anne McTavish, Suzanne VanSummern, Lou Wandro, and Michael Wecksler.

The Annual Forgery Show began in 2013 when 11 separate reproductions in oil of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” were exhibited at The Gallery in Mount Shasta. Since then the number of participating artists has increased, as well as the variety of masterworks represented. Outside of Siskiyou County, ArtRoster has held Forgery Show exhibits in Davis, and New York City.

The 8th Annual Forgery Show will be on virtual display at www.LibertyArtsYreka.org from April 1 through Friday, May 1.

Visit the ArtRoster website and blog at www.artroster.com.