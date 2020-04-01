“That’s great it starts with an earthquake . . .”

From “It’s the end of the world as we know it (and I feel fine)” by R.E.M, 1987

The world has almost ended so many times it’s a wonder it’s still here.

For people my age – I was born in 1963 – our whole lives have played out against one end of the world scenario or another.

The first fear was nuclear annihilation. “On the Beach” by Nevil Shute came out in 1957. This book and later movie talked about a bunch of people living in Australia, the only country not nuked into oblivion in the fictional story. Everyone was going to die, and they knew it, from the radiation from the bombs. So the entire novel was about them waiting for the fallout to make its way to Australia and kill them, while they knew it was coming.

The point of the book was how they chose to spend the time they had left. The English major in me sees this story as a metaphor. The people in Australia waiting for the radiation to arrive actually represented all of us waiting for the (everyone thought) inevitable nuclear war. “How can we make a life with this hanging over our heads?” was the unspoken theme of the book and the time. And that was a question a lot of people were asking, for real.

The book captured the fear of the day, the idea that at any time we could all be bombed into oblivion if the delicate balance of the Cold War was upset.

For those of us growing up or living at China Lake, the Cold War was not just some abstract fact. It literally defined our entire world. I grew up on the base at China Lake during the 1960s and 1970s. I remember a palpable fear of the entire planet being obliterated by a war between the US and the Soviet Union. Mutually assured destruction was the catch phrase and the fear of the day, with only the Cold War to hold it at bay. And like James Bond, who won each conflict with the help of an arsenal of new weapons in every film, the US managed to stay ahead in the arms race by virtue of new technology -- a lot of which was developed at China Lake by people like my parents. Which was also weird to realize, the safety of the world possibly hanging on the work of the place I lived – but that’s another column.

The Cold War ended but eventually the fear of annihilation by the Soviets was replaced by fear of death by terrorists.

AIDS was another apocalyptic fear, made worse by homophobia and bias. And for many who were directly impacted, it was the very end of the world – far worse than what we are going through right now. But science eventually made strides against that one and the disease is no longer a death sentence.

Fast forward to the Ridgecrest Earthquakes last July. We were fortunate with no loss of human life. There was no end of the world scenario there, as with the R.E.M. song quoted above I think we all had the fear that with a bigger quake there might be.

Which brings us to COVID-19.

It never occurred to me that the first potential real-life mass doomsday scenario of my life would come by way of a virus that is a close relation of the common cold. It seems too mundane to be scary.

But that is what is going on now. And while the world is obviously not about to end, it sure feels that way.

In less than a month we have all gone from life as normal to a new, locked-down state that is unparalleled in modern history. Suddenly, basic human contact including handshakes, hugs and sitting in a movie theater is a practice of the dead past, with no real timeframe for reversal.

I just watched a grim but excellent modern horror movie, the 2004 “Dawn of the Dead,” in which a dozen main characters are evading zombies by living in a shopping mall. All I could think was how lucky they were to be able to hang out together at the bar.

After a lifetime of living in fear of the great apocalyptic unknown, something gnarly is finally here and I don’t really know what to think. Around the time of my birth, it was common for people to debate whether they should bring children into the current awful world. My own parents wondered this. I am wondering if COVID-19 proves them wrong or right.

So, in one sense we have the obliteration of social life as we have always known it. On the other hand, things don’t seem that bad for a lot of us. As I write this I am working from home with my mom and my cat and things don’t seem that far from normal.

It is the end of the world as we know it and (so far) I feel fine.

And of course, this won’t be the end of the world literally. According to the numbers most of us will be OK. And the ones who are at risk we are trying to help – that is what is behind all the social distancing.

But one thing is for sure. Life will never be exactly the same. When, God willing, this is over it will be an enormous “before” and “after” for everyone who lived through this pestilent time.

So it seems to me that “On the Beach” was kind of eerie in prefiguring our current predicament. Instead of waiting for nuclear radiation to blow into our isolated area, we are waiting for the virus to present itself in large numbers. It is already here, and all the scientific minds tell us it will inevitably get worse before it gets better.

We are more fortunate enough than the Australian folks in the novel, though. They were killing time waiting to die. We are killing time, hopefully so we can live.

But in the moral is the same: everyone is trying to do the best they can with the time they have left. Kangaroos are optional.

Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for the Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

------ The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.