Citizens can submit written comments, or make arrangements for public comments by phone

City Council and Planning Commissions will be closed to the public but live-streamed on the internet until further notice.

City Clerk Yvette mayfield made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The move is being made in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom's March 17 executive order issued in response to the coronavirus.

The Council and planning commission meetings will be carried live on the city's You Tube channel at

https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofTaft

You an also search for “City of Taft City Clerk” on YouTube.

The live stream link will also being listed on the meeting agenda section on the city website and on its Facebook page.

The City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on April 7 and April 21 and the Planning Commission meets at 4 p.m. on April 8.

The city has established a procedure for public comments:

• Public comments for City Council meetings on will be accepted up until 5:00 p.m. the day of the meeting.

• Public comments for Planning Commission meeting will be accepted up until 3:00 p.m. the day of the meeting.

• Written comments may be dropped off in the drop box in front of City Hall.

• Comments may be emailed to the City Clerk at ymayfield@cityoftaft.org

• Made by phone to the City Clerk’s office at (661) 763-1222.

• The comments received will be read in to the record.

If you want to speak live during the public comments section, you must contact the city clerk before 5 p.m. for the council meetings and before 3 p.m. for the planning commissions, provide a contact phone number and be available during meeting times (6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the City Council and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the Planning Commission).

You will be contacted at the phone number provided and placed on speaker.

The procedures were outlined in Newsom's declaration of an executive order that accompanied the declaration of a state of emergency on March 17.

Only essential staff will be at the meetings.

The Council Chamber will continue to host the meetings with seating arrangements following social distancing guidelines between Council members, Commissioners, and staff, Mayfield said.