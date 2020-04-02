With the temporary shift to hand sanitizer, the owners of Denny Bar saw an opportunity to keep their staff employed, meet demand and keep spirits up in the community.

Denny Bar Company is in the business of making people happy, and now it is in the business of keeping people healthy too. Joining other independent distilleries across the United States, Denny Bar Co. has shifted from distilling spirits to producing ethanol-based hand sanitizer.

Like other food service businesses in California, Denny Bar’s restaurant has been closed to dine-in customers since the governor’s shelter-in-place order went out on March 19. With the temporary shift to hand sanitizer, the owners of Denny Bar saw an opportunity to keep their staff employed, meet demand and keep spirits up in the community.

“Business is down, but we are not out yet,” said bar manager Pamela Montalvo. “The owners are stepping up, and our regular customers have been really supportive. This will help carry us through [the pandemic] and help us keep staff on.”

With an initial run of 2-ounce bottles that went out to customers and community members, Denny Bar’s hand sanitizer is made from a corn-based ethanol, glycerol and other ingredients such as aloe vera and lavender oil. Distillers at Denny Bar followed recommendations put forth by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Small 2-ounce bottles were going in to-go orders last week and being offered locally to customers.” Montalvo said. “Larger 1- and 5-gallon jugs are going out to hospitals, police, departments and schools from as far away as Georgia.”

As of this week, more than 100 orders had been placed with more coming in daily. Distillery staff continue to make the sanitizer in bulk as they wait on shipments of more than 4,000 bottles to finish the current orders.

The cost of hand sanitizer has jumped since the coronavirus outbreak and is unavailable in many locations. USA TODAY recently reported that cases of Purell hand sanitizer jumped in price from $30 to $160. The Nielson Corporation, a global marketing research firm, reported that by the first week of March hand sanitizer sales were up 300% from this time last year.

Between the distillery and the restaurant, Denny Bar Co. has been able to keep about a dozen employees on the payroll during the shutdown. Montalvo said that the state relaxed some rules regarding alcohol sales during the shutdown and that has allowed the restaurant to stay open for take-out cocktails and dinner specials. Along with bottling hand sanitizer, the bar tenders at Denny Bar are bottling cocktails to go in shiny aluminum soda cans. Customers are supporting the idea through social media and even coming to the restaurant for takeout and cocktails from as far away as Redding and Dunsmuir.

“I love what is happening here. They are knocking it out of the park,” said Etna resident Megan Peterson, who was picking up a family meal and a six pack of cocktails to go. “The cocktails hold up pretty well, but some drinks just need the ambiance of the bar.”

Customers can order either hand sanitizer or cocktails and meals from the website at www.dennybarcompany.com or by calling Denny Bar Co. at (530) 467-5115. Curbside pickup is available 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Hand sanitizer is available in a range of volumes from 2 ounces to 5 gallons. The full restaurant menu is available for takeout orders, and all cocktails must be ordered with food.