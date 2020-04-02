Threr are 31 in the valley region, an increase of four over Wednesday.

Thirteen more COVID-19 cases were reported by Kern County Thursday morning.

that brings the county total to 142, including three non residents who have tested positive.

Four of the new cases are in the valley region of the county, a wide area that includes Taft, and there are now 31 in that area.

The Kern County Department of Public Health Services has not released the number of patients hospitalized in almost a week.

Last Friday, spokesman Michelle Corson said seven people had been hospitalized at some point.

There were these developments overnight

•Albertsons confirmed that employees at two Bakersfield stores have tested positive for COVID-19. An employee at White Lane and Gosford and one who works the store on Panama lane near Wible both have the virus, a spokesman said Wednesday.

•A Bakersfield senior living facility, Brookdale Riverwalk confirmed that a resident has COVID-19

•Grimmway Farms has an employee with the disease, according to an internal memo sent to KERO TV

•A North Kern State Prison inmate tested positive for the disease, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Eight state prison inmates have the disease, the CDCR said, including six California State Prison in Lancaster and one at a facility in Chino.