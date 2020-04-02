The MSRPD board honored Rodriguez with a resolution commending him for his many contributions to the Mount Shasta community last week.

After six months helping new Mount Shasta Recreation and Parks Administrator Shannon Shaw learn the ropes, Mike Rodriguez begins his official retirement today, Wednesday, April 1 after nearly 47 years with the district.

The MSRPD board honored Rodriguez with a resolution commending him for his many contributions to the Mount Shasta community last week.

The resolution points to his achievements in expanding and developing new part facilities and local recreational opportunities including Junior Giants baseball, management of the Senior Nutrition Program and the inception of Shastice Park and the Siskiyou Ice Rink.

“It’s been an honor and a blessing to be the first administrator for the Mount Shasta Recreation and Parks District and it’s been a memorable, exciting and fun 46 and a half year career,” said Rodriguez on Tuesday, his last official day on the job.

Rodriguez thanked the current board, past boards and the staff for their “commitment to serving the residents of our district and providing a recreational opportunities.”

Rodriguez went on to say he’ll miss forming relationships and appreciates the many longlasting friendships he made over the years.

“I wish the district success in future endeavors,” Rodriguez added.

At this time, a June 6 retirement party is scheduled for Rodriguez at Shastice Park, said Shaw.

“We are planning for it but might have to postpone (due to the pandemic),” Shaw said. “Either way, we will have a big celebration. This isn’t the way we envisioned Mike’s last day.”

Shaw said Rodriguez has had “An amazing career, and I know the whole community appreciates all the work that he’s done.”

Cindy Smith, the MSRPD’s Administrative Assistant since 1982, has worked with Rodriguez for more than 38 years.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of his team and we wish him well and lots of happiness in the days ahead,” Smith said.