More than 4,000 tested so far

The latest update from Kern County Department of Public Health here are now 158 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern County, including 155 county residents.

That is an increase of 16 since this morning.

There are still 31 cases in the valley region, which includes Taft, Wasco, Shafter McFarland and Delano.

The majority of Kern's coronavirus cases, 113, are in metro Bakersfield.

There has been one death attributed to coronavirus in Kern County.

So far 4,110 tests have been administered with 2,4056 negative tests and 1,546 tests still awaiting results.