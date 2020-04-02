You can also see reported violations

Kern County now has a web page where people can report businesses or people violating emergency orders banning public gathers and non-essential businesses that remain open.

The Kern County Health Department of Public Health Services's page also has an interactive map to allow the public to view violations reported.

There is a link on the coronavirus page, https://kernpublichealth.com/2019-novel-coronavirus/, or you can go directly to the page at https://phweb.kerncounty.com/Html5Viewer/index.html?viewer=BusinessComplaints#.

On the page, there is a "I want to" link where you can make a complaint.