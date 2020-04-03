The Bureau of Land Management announced this week that all East Kern off highway vehicle recreation areas will close in light of the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic.

In line with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to stay at home except for essential needs like exercise or grocery shopping, the BLM temporarily closed developed campgrounds and recreation sites in East Kern and across the state.

Violators may be fined and or sentenced up to 12 months in jail.

“The health and safety of staff and visitors in these facilities is our number one priority,” the BLM stated. It stated that visitors may continue to enjoy dispersed camping and hiking on BLM managed lands and recreation at Spangler Hills and Olancha Dunes OHV areas.

The Desert Tortoise Research Natural Area and Fossil Falls campgrounds are also affected.

For more information, call the Ridgecrest Field Office at 760-384-5400 Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a complete list of California district BLM shuttered campgrounds and areas, visit https://www.blm.gov.