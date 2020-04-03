On March 26th, 2020 our Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother Donna Roseann Harinek, left this earthly world at the age of 74. Donna was born to James & Francis Harinek on November 28th, 1945 in Perris, California. She was one of four children. She spent most of her life living in the High Desert of California, where she proudly raised her four children. Donna is proceeded in death by her parents James & Francis Harinek, her sister Patricia White, her brother James Harinek 3rd, her two daughters Lisa Hawley Johnson, and Lori Hawley Gerard, and her two granddaughters Cathy Borrego, and Kimberly Sorensen.

She is survived by her sister Kathleen Harinek of Ridgecrest, California. Her daughter Linda Roberson, of Lubbock, Texas. Her son Jeffery Scott of Johannesburg, California. Ten Grandchildren, Karly Beasley, Kyle and Kaleb Doyle, Randy Sorensen Jr., Korey Musil, Sierra and Savannah Roberson, Cassidy, Jordan, and Paytience Scott. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Donna over came many hardships, losses and challenges in her long life. She was a strong, independent and persistent woman with a big heart, strong in her faith and an open mind. She enjoyed being outside and working in her yard. She enjoyed good company with cherished friendships. She will be missed terribly by all those who love her, but we rejoice in the fact that she is in our heavenly Father's arms with her daughters and granddaughters who she has spent years missing and longing for. She is free of her worldly burdens and surrounded by the many of cherished family who have passed before her.