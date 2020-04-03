The Kern County Health Department rolled out a system for county residents to file complaints for businesses flaunting the state’s stay at home orders.

People can go to the public health website and click on the Report Non-Compliant Businesses link. From there, people can use the “I Want to Feature” at the report’s top to report a complaint or click on various dots that map the various businesses across the county.

The latest feature in the county’s public health toolkit comes as the county’s top health officer issued a local health emergency that effectively reflects Gov. Gavin Newsom’s own order, which he issued two weeks ago. It essentially requires all non-essential businesses to close down to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, limits the number of people in gatherings and urges everyone to stay home.

Some cities in California have taken their own measures, acting upon Newsom’s statement that his order “is a bottom-up” measure where local governments will implement their own policies.

For Kern’s measure, Public Health spokesperson Michelle Corson noted Thursday morning at a press briefing that for those businesses not complying with Newsom’s order, Public Health will send out environmental health professionals to speak with those who have had complaints reported against them.

In addition, the health emergency order allows police chiefs or the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to enforce it if necessary.

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin on Thursday said the first goal will be to try and educate people.

“We’re going to try and encourage people to abide by what Public Health put in place and hopefully everybody heeds the recommendations so we can flatten this curve out,” McLaughlin said. “It’s pretty much showing it’s the only thing that works.”

He noted that people have become more attentive in town as the numbers of positive cases in Kern County went up.

“I think as this thing spread, people went holly molly, this thing is real,” McLauhglin said.

McLaughlin added that hopefully, RPD doesn’t have to do anything other than that.

“For the most part, people have listened,” McLaughlin said. “We’ll educate first, obviously… if we see people in the park playing basketball or soccer in large groups, we’ll educate first and hopefully break up and maintain social distance or do something different.”

He said, “hopefully we don’t have to go past that.”