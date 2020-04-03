Case count rises to 176 overnight

Kern County reported its second death from coronavirus Friday morning as the number of people testing positive in the county rose to 176, an increase of 18 cases overnight.

No details about the age or city of residence of the second coronavirus death were released.

The first victim was identified by family members last week as a Delano woman.

Kern County Department of Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson said 26 of the county's coronavirus cases have been hospitalized "at some point during the course of their illness."

She also said 33 people who tested positive are now considered recovered.

The DPHS is only released the number of victims by region.

The valley region, which includes Taft, has 32 positive coronavirus tests, an increase of one over Thursday.

Western Bakersfield has 75 cases, eastern Bakersfield has 54, seven cases have been reported in mountain communities and five positive tests were reported in the deserts.