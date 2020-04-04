Percetta Speight-Marrs, a life-long student, a mother, and 20 year resident of Mount Shasta, CA, died unexpectedly on March 22, 2020 at the age of 76. Percetta is survived by her three sons, Darryl Gowens, Rodney Gowens, and Tumani Tshaka. She is also survived by her niece Joy Hansler and nephew Calvin Holland.

Percetta was born in Chicago Illinois on April 12, 1943 to Melba Allen and Percy Bryant. She attended George Washington High School in San Francisco CA where she assumed various leadership roles including that of Student Body 1st Vice President in the Fall 1960. Percetta worked as a Computer Systems Engineer for IBM for almost 20 years before acquiring her own consulting firm out of Upland CA for 10 years. In 2011, Percetta began her venture into the study of History, which she believed to be her true passion and calling. From 2011 to 2013, she pursued history at Grand Canyon University where she maintained a 4.0 GPA and achieved the President’s Dean’s List. In 2013 she acquired the Bachelor of Arts in History from Ashford University, graduating summa cum laude. In 2016 she attended Union Institute and University, obtaining the Master’s Degree in History. She also attended law school at the esteemed University of Cambridge where she specialized in Contract Law.

Percetta had various volunteer endeavors, including that of Court Appointed Special Advocate for Abused Children in 2004 and as a volunteer lecturer at Southwest Community College in Los Angeles CA. Most recently, she was active in the Mount Shasta community where she contributed generously to causes that she passionately believed in.

In 1962, Percetta married Calvin Gowens with whom she had her three sons. In 1974, she married Ozell Speight, to whom she was married for 25 years; this union was disrupted by his untimely death in 1999. In 2000, she married Robert Marrs, Jr. to whom she was married until his death in January 2020.

Percetta was a creative, enthusiastic problem-solver. She never backed down from a good challenge, whether it entailed beating her opponent at a video game or tackling the intricacies of putting together a designer fireplace for her home. Her vibrant, radiant personality always lit up a room.

A funeral service is not scheduled at this time as family members are distant. However, plans are in process for a memorial service this summer. Percetta will be interred at Mount Shasta Memorial Park, located at 830 Lassen Lane, Mount Shasta, CA 96067, where flowers may be offered. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and by all who knew her.