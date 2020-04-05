HESPERIA — In a move made to allow businesses to advertise hours of operation during the coronavirus pandemic, city officials here suspended requirements for a special event permit for temporary signage.

The suspension took effect last week and will remain until orders by either the California or San Bernardino County departments of public health are amended so businesses can operate normally, the city said.

Signs that are part of the suspension are defined are those not permanently mounted and used only on a temporary basis.

The city said the decision helps local businesses still open amid Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 19 order calling for Californians to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care or go to an essential job. Pharmacies, grocery stores, takeout/delivery restaurants and banks are among the businesses still open.

“Hesperia will continue to rally around our residents and businesses and support them to the best of our ability,” Mayor Larry Bird said in a statement.

Enacted legislation at the state and federal levels has also provided assurances for those facing utility shut-offs and evictions, the city said.

Hesperia’s decision comes amid a focus on identifying the needs of the community via ordinances that bring about positive change amid residents' ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the statement said.

City officials have also coordinated with the Hesperia Chamber of Commerce to publish a list of restaurants that are open for business. The list, which also includes restaurants in Victorville and Apple Valley, is available at www.HesperiaCC.com and on the city’s website.

Hesperia businesses wanting to add their operating hours to the list should email socialmedia@cityofhesperia.us.

Permit information for business signage can be found at ca-hesperia.civicplus.com.

Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227, or by email at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.