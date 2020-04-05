Public Health announces 20 additional positive tests on Sunday

Twenty more coronavirus cases were reported in Kern County Sunday morning, all in Kern County residents, to bring the total count to 230, according to the Kern County Department of Public Health Services.

All but five are in Kern County residents.

Two people have died, a Delano woman on March 27 and another person on Friday.

The valley region that covers western Kern County except metro Bakersfield has 39 cases, an increase of two over Saturday.

West Bakersfield has has 101 cases, east Bakersfield has 70 cases, the mountain area has seven cases and the desert has six cases.

So far 4,802 total tests conducted in Kern County and 2,731 have come back negative and 1,841 are pending.