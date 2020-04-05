VICTORVILLE — The annual Lawn & Garden Equipment Exchange hosted by the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District has been relaunched as a year-round program that began Wednesday.

Rather than the usual single-day event, residents can now trade in their lawn equipment at their own convenience, district officials said in a news release.

Residents living within MDAQMD boundaries are eligible to participate by trading in working, gas-powered equipment for zero-emission, battery-powered equivalents.

In an effort to further increase participation, the district also partnered with STIHL, a power tool manufacturer, to make lawn mowers, trimmers and leaf-blowers available to program participants at locations in Apple Valley, Blythe, Hesperia, Lucerne Valley, Phelan, Wrightwood and Yucca Valley.

“We hope that by opening it up year-round, and in several locations, we will significantly add to the amount of pollutants being removed from our desert air,” said MDAQMD Executive Director Brad Poiriez.

The grant-funded exchange program has been a mainstay in the district’s catalog of programs focused on reducing local emissions. According to EPA statistics, gas-powered mowers contribute 5% of U.S. air pollution and estimates indicate more than 17 million gallons of fuel — mostly gasoline — are spilled each year while refueling lawn equipment.

“Despite the many programs offered by our partner agencies to remove turf, the number of exchanges rises each year, which tells us there is still demand,” Poiriez said. “The more gas-powered equipment that can be replaced with battery-electric, the faster we move towards improving our air quality.”

The 2020 exchange program offers battery-electric equipment for savings of up to $395. Visit www.MDAQMD.ca.gov/STIHL to see available equipment and find nearby dealers.